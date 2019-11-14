Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 230,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.