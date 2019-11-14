Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

