Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $240.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

