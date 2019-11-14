Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NNBR. ValuEngine cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 22.8% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.