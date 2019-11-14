QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

