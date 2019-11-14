QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $310,705.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $310,705.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.34 or 0.07534502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017743 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,893,160 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

