Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.47. Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 529,629 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 108.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $36,510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

