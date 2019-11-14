Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

Shares of RLGT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 5,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,127. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

