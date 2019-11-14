Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RNDB stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Randolph Bancorp worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

