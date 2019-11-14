Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,050.00

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and last traded at GBX 2,056 ($26.87), with a volume of 1955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($27.64).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital cut Rathbone Brothers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,196.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.96.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

