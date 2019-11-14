Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 451.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Lam Research stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,188. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

