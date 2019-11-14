Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 176.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 114.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after buying an additional 2,148,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after buying an additional 973,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 585,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,947,048. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.