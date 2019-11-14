Rational Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,489 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,358,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,676 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,034,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 117,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 538,494 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,392,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 742,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,398. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

