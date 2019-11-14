Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,248,000 after buying an additional 448,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 89.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after buying an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.07. 1,174,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,853.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $775,738.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $3,602,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,148,276. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.