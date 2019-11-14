Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

