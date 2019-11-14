Raymond James Analysts Give Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) a C$2.50 Price Target

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) has been assigned a C$2.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPG. Cormark lowered their target price on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:SPG traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.32. 23,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,512. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

