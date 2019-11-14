Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE KBL traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$32.00 and a 52-week high of C$41.87. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

