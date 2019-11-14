RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROLL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $171.54.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $596,023.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $203,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

