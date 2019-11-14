Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.44. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Real Goods Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 366.24% and a negative return on equity of 558.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.