REAL Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, REAL has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $435,850.00 and $93.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00242626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01451984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00144626 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.