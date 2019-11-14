Red Lion Hotels Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Red Lion Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Lion Hotels’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RLH. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE RLH opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.88. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

