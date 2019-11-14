Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

