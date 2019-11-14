Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 452,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RBZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 481,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $83.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Reebonz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reebonz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

