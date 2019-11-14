Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

