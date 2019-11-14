Renold (LON:RNO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RNO stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18 ($0.24). 736,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.63.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

