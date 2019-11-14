Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Republic Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.37.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

