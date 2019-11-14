Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 14th (BYD.UN, MAV, PRA, RBBN, SCL, TGEN, TGS, TME, TOPCF, TRCH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 14th:

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$190.00.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 30 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%, primarily driven by higher revenues. However, the bottom line declined 28.6% year over year. It has been performing well on the back of growth across its operating segments. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business and exposure to cat loss are other concerns. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio, which primarily consists of fixed income securities.”

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$21.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is steadily gaining from rising demand for protein-packed offerings. In fact, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the chicken, pork and prepared foods units performed well and boosted the top line. Additionally, the company focuses on bolstering presence in the fresh meat products space. Also, it is on track with its financial fitness program. Coming back to the fourth quarter, lower margins exerted pressure on the bottom line that declined year on year and missed estimates. Further, the company’s operating profits in most segments have been under pressure, thanks to high input costs. During the fourth quarter, performance in the beef unit was affected by closure of a production facility due to fire.”

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

