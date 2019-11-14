Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $39.52. 105,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,810. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

