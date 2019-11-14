Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NN, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for NN in a report released on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. NN has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

