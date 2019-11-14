Reviewing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Flagstar Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sound Financial Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 16.79% 8.46% 0.88% Flagstar Bancorp 16.36% 11.20% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.43 $7.04 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.12 billion 1.84 $187.00 million $3.02 12.13

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

