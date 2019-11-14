RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,410 ($70.69).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON RHIM traded up GBX 148 ($1.93) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,928 ($51.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,728.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,377.87. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.