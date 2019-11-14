Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 411 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $473,109.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,314 shares of company stock worth $664,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

