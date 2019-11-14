Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,984 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,919.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

