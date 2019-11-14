Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,897 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 47.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

