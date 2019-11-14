Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Park National worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,695,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park National by 202.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Park National by 96.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at $501,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.27 and a one year high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price target on shares of Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

