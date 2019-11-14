Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Electronics worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $824.57 million, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $907,116. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.