Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

