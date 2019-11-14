Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,382 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 624.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

