Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 2,342,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,902. The firm has a market cap of $450.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

