Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 302,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 705,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,377. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,707 shares of company stock valued at $344,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $212,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.50 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

