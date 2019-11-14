Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.14

Shares of Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.14 and traded as low as $71.80. Robinson shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Robinson (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

