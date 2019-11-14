Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Up 0.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $207.11 and last traded at $198.56, 49,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 921,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.01.

The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.57.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

