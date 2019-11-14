Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 136.70% and a negative net margin of 57.77%.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 10,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.