Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 933.50 ($12.20).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 729.60 ($9.53). 2,740,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 825.28.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £985.50 ($1,287.73). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.84 ($2,537.36). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,512 shares of company stock worth $1,931,290.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

