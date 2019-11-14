Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Director George A. Logue Buys 1,000 Shares

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Director George A. Logue bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $14,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RST traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,632. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

