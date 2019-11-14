Rotork (LON:ROR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

Rotork stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 334 ($4.36). 1,677,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.35. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108 in the last quarter.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

