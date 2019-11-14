Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €133.59 ($155.34).

ETR CON traded down €0.90 ($1.05) on Tuesday, hitting €123.30 ($143.37). 629,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.63. Continental has a 52-week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

