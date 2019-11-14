Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.10. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

