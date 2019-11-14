RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Posts Earnings Results

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 119,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,917. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

