Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,293 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 71,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.01.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

